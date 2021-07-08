Lil Uzi Vert’s Ex-Girlfriend Brittany Byrd Breaks Silence After Uzi Allegedly Punched Her Multiple Times

Following reports that Lil Uzi Vert allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Byrd, last week, Brittany has spoken out via social media.

On Wednesday (July 7), Uzi's former longtime girlfriend tweeted, "Don’t y’all say protect black women right? I’m a black woman." You can see the tweet below.

Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, additional claims surfaced on the internet in connection to the physical altercation between Brittany Byrd, Lil Uzi Vert and SAINt JHN in Los Angeles' West Hollywood area on July 2.

Brittany's manager, Brianna, whose last name was not reported, told The Shade Room that Uzi assaulted his ex, leaving her injured and requiring medical attention. The manager went on to say that her client was having a midday meeting with SAINt JHN and director Jeymes Samuel at Dialog Cafe, near Sunset Blvd., around 12 p.m. on July 2 when Lil Uzi arrived in a Cadillac Escalade and hopped out to confront Byrd.

The Philadelphia rapper allegedly punched Byrd in the face several times and pointed a gun at her chest before leaving the scene, the manager said. The report also noted that SAINt JHN wasn't involved in the incident, opposed to what prior reports claimed.

Initially, TMZ published an article, which claimed that Uzi and SAINt JHN got into an altercation at the Dialog Cafe and Uzi allegedly threw a punch at JHN, which didn't land. Lil Uzi then reportedly fell to the ground and a gun fell from on him. Brittany supposedly removed herself from the table that she, SAINt JHN and others were sitting at. At that point, Uzi allegedly put a gun to her stomach and struck her.

She later reportedly sought medical attention at a hospital.

Back in March, Brittany Byrd and SAINt JHN were spotted together in Los Angeles, but there was no confirmation on their relationship status. However, Brittany's manager says the two have a strictly working relationship.