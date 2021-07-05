New information has come out about what allegedly happened during a recent altercation between Lil Uzi Vert, SAINt JHN and Uzi's former girlfriend, Brittany Byrd, in West Hollywood, Calif. last week.

Speaking exclusively with The Shade Room in an article published on July 2, Brittany's manager, Brianna—whose last name was not reported—says Uzi assaulted her client during a fit of rage, leaving Byrd hospitalized. Brianna claims Byrd was having a lunch meeting with JHN and director Jeymes Samuel at the Dialog Cafe in West Hollywood, near Sunset Blvd., around 12 p.m. on Friday (July 2) when Uzi pulled up in a Cadillac SUV and confronted Byrd. The Philly rapper then allegedly punched Byrd in the face multiple times and pointed a gun at her chest before fleeing the scene, according to Brianna. SAINt JHN was not involved in the tussle as previously believed.

Byrd and JHN have a strictly working relationship, says Brianna, despite the rumors that were sparked about the two possibly dating when they were spotted together in Los Angeles back in March. “Brittany has been trying to focus on her life and career,” Brianna tells TSR. “Uzi has been stalking Brittany since they broke up. Uzi is toxic and mentally and physically abusive. He has been for years.”

As previously reported, the incident was initially called an altercation between Uzi and JHN. Uzi reportedly confronted JHN and threw a punch at him at the cafe. Reports said witnesses saw Uzi flash a gun handle, which led to chaos. Both men reportedly left before the police arrived on the scene.

New details later emerged that revealed Byrd was at the scene, too, and had a gun pressed to her stomach by the Eternal Atake rapper. Following the incident, she was taken to a local hospital. She has reportedly filed a police report.

XXL has reached out to Lil Uzi Vert's camp, Brittany Byrd and the Los Angeles County Sheriff - West Hollywood Station for a comment.