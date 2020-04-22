Although Lil Uzi Vert exhibits a Beyoncé level of fierceness and respect among the hip-hop community, he did not wake up like this.

It’s been six years since Baby Pluto released his first project but like the rounds in an actual uzi, he’s been able to pack a lot in. Lil Uzi Vert has released a total of 10 official projects throughout his career despite a quick retirement. His first effort, Purple Thoughts, Vol. 1 was released at the top of 2014, and served as the precursor to his next mixtape, The Real Uzi. Both of those tapes marked Uzi as the new leading voice of Philly rap and also led to him signing a record deal with Generation Now under Atlantic Records.

With a major label backing and more chefs in the kitchen, Lil Uzi went on to release Luv Is Rage in 2015. The following year, he would drop the cult classic Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World, descending listeners into the arcade of a world he resides in. Symere’s youthful approach helped revitalize the sound of rap in the mid 2010s and built up an overwhelming anticipation for his debut album and sequel to his 2015 tape, Luv Is Rage 2. The album is still one of Uzi’s best, and sits in the latter half of his catalog along with Eternal Atake.

Lil Uzi’s discography is strong overall, but there are some projects that are worth listening to, Uzi stans could co-sign and some that can be skipped if you’re looking to dive deeper into his music. So here, XXL makes it easier and breaks things down for you.

See Lil Uzi Vert Projects Worth Listening to and Those You Need to Skip