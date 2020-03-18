Here Are Lil Uzi Vert’s Most Essential Songs You Need to Hear

Lil Uzi Vert truly does live in a paradise of his own. Over the last five years, he’s amassed an archive of hits like “XO Tour Llif3,” “You Was Right” and "Sauce It Up” that have not only proven his ability to top the charts, but have also shown the world how pure and honest his character is. In addition to the free-flowing music itself, often stylized by the term mumble rap, the rapper's kindred spirit has remained intact with his refusal to conform to the world around him. Instead, he thrives off of navigating on a planet of his own.

And for that reason, fans have eagerly been glued to his growing journey on and off of the mic. Days after his highly anticipated Eternal Atake album debuted as the No. 1 album in the country, XXL saw it fit that we highlight the essential songs that have assisted in Lil Uzi Vert’s journey from one of the many SoundCloud rappers to one of the most-streamed artists in the world.

Upon adopting the precursor “Lil Uzi” early on, after his flow was compared to that of a machine gun, he dropped his first mixtape Purple Thoughtz Vol. 1 at the top of 2014. With that psychedelic-themed project, and its viral track “White Shit,” Uzi's name was sprinkled into rap conversations across the country. His The Real Uzi tape followed, making him an instant force in the rap game with an impenetrable momentum that eventually landed him a record deal with Atlantic Records through Don Cannon, DJ Drama and Leighton "Lakeshow" Morrison's imprint, Generation Now.

Like many artists finding popularity in the late 2010s, Lil Uzi dropped a number of undeniable heaters on Soundcloud like “Dej Loaf” and “Pressure,” which featured Chicago standout Lil Durk. His next project Luv Is Rage took his career to the next level and marked the beginning of a run that would propel him into superstardom. Now with yet another project, Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World, a 2016 XXL Freshman Class nod, and countless hits like “Money Longer,” under his belt, he next welcomed the costume of being an emo rapper.

Following the release of Luv Is Rage 2 and its seven-times platinum single “XO Tour Llif3”, the rhymer announced his next project, Eternal Atake, in 2018. But after some label trouble with Generation Now, the project was delayed for two years. Uzi soon freed himself somewhat, and signed to Roc Nation (though he's still in his deal with both Generation Now and Atlantic). This finally allowed for Eternal Atake to come out earlier this month, along with a deluxe edition that contains 14 new songs, better known as Lil Uzi Vert Vs. the World 2.

To look back at his catalog, and recount the music that’s taken him this far, XXL highlights 33 of the most essential songs that have cemented Lil Uzi Vert's already short-lived legacy.—Kemet High