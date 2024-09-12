Lil Tay Social Media Accounts Tease Devastating News, Claim She Has a Heart Tumor

A few posts on Lil Tay's social media accounts have been teasing some devastating news this week. Now word is out that she has allegedly been diagnosed with heart tumor.

Lil Tay's Social Media Accounts Share Health Diagnosis

On Thursday (Sept. 12), a representative for Lil Tay hopped on her account on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the tweet, which can be seen below, a video of an X-ray appears. The caption for the clip claims she has a heart tumor.

"Tay has been diagnosed with a life-threatening heart tumor," the tweet reads. "We ask kindly for everyone’s love and prayers."

Hours before Tay's diagnosis, a person on her X account disclosed that she was "currently in the ICU in serious condition."

On Wednesday (Sept. 11), two posts on Lil Tay's social media accounts hinted at her health scare.

"We have devastating news regarding tay," one tweet read. "Please pray for tay. We will be updating you as more information becomes available," the other post stated.

While a heart tumor is a serious diagnosis, it's important to note that Lil Tay's reputation has been damaged before regarding serious claims that turned out to be untrue. Last year, a message on her Instagram account claimed she was dead. It turned out to be a horrible hoax.

Lil Tay Addresses Death Hoax After Hip-Hop Community Thought She Died

Despite the unfortunate news about Lil Tay's recent health, people are right to have their suspicions based on her death hoax last year. On Aug. 9, 2023, Tay's Instagram page posted a since-deleted claim about both the artist and her brother passing away.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," the Instagram statement read. "We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation."

By Aug. 10, 2023, TMZ shared a statement they received from Lil Tay that she was very much alive and claimed the news she was dead was fabricated by hackers.

"I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I'm completely heartbroken and struggling to even find the right words to say," she said. "It's been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones, all while trying to sort out this mess."

Tay alleged the "misinformation" was due to a third party. "My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not 'Claire Hope,'" she added.

Once Sept. 30, 2023 came around, Lil Tay hopped on Instagram Live and addressed the rumors about her fake death. She claimed her father, Christopher Hope, did the death hoax.

"Chris Hope was the one who did the death hoax," Lil Tay alleged. "Meanwhile, he was working with this other con artist that was claiming to be my manager and they had a crypto coin together. Their plan was to fake my death and then promote the crypto coin. Which, by the way, the manager admitted to. He said he'd been working on the crypto coin for months. These people are frauds."

Take a look at the social media posts about Lil Tay's current health condition below.

