Third Time’s Not the Charm – Lil Durk Denied Bond Again Over Bail That Wouldn’t Discourage Him From Fleeing

Lil Durk's third attempt at getting bond in his murder-for-hire case has been denied.

Lil Durk Denied Bond Again

On Monday (June 9), United States District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald responded to the Chicago rapper's latest motion for bail by concluding that Durk, born Durk Banks, should stay in jail ahead of his murder-for-hire trial.

What Was Lil Durk's Bond Package?

Durk and his legal team were offering a bond package that included $4.5 million and 24-hour electronic monitoring. This was up from the $3 million bond package Durk previously offered. However, the judge ruled that it would not be enough to possibly discourage Durk from jumping bail.

Why Did the Judge Deny Durk's Bond?

"The Court finds that the government has proven by a preponderance of the evidence that no combination of conditions would reasonably assure the appearance of Defendant as required," the ruling reads. "The Court further finds that the government has proven by clear and convincing evidence that no combination of conditions would reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community."

"The main problem here is that, based on information in the sealed Pretrial Service Reports, the proffered funds are only a fraction of Defendant’s net worth," the filing continues. "Moreover, Defendant would still have his intellectual property with which to earn a handsome living abroad. Any set of conditions would need to impoverish Defendant and lead to the forfeiture of all interest in his intellectual property."

Lil Durk's Attorney Releases Statement

Durk's attorney, Drew Findling, has released the following statement to XXL regarding the judge's decision: "While we are disappointed in the Court’s ruling, we remain confident that the truth will come to light when this case is tried in front of a jury. Durk Banks is innocent of these allegations and will be fully exonerated."

What's Next for Lil Durk?

Durk will remain behind bars until his trial, which is scheduled to start on Oct. 14. Durk has pleaded not guilty to hiring a group of hitmen to travel to California to kill Quando Rondo in a 2022 shooting that instead took the life of Quando's cousin, Saviay’a Robinson. Durk is facing life in prison if convicted.