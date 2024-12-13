Lil Durk Will Stay in Jail After Bond Denied, Judge Refuses $3 Million Proposal

Lil Durk's first attempt at securing a bond in his murder-for-hire case has been denied.

Judge Refuses Lil Duk Bond Proposal

On Thursday (Dec. 12), Durk's attorneys filed a pretrial release motion in hopes of getting the rapper a bond before his trial, XXL has confirmed. The 32-year-old rapper's legal team offered a bond package that included Durk's two homes in Georgia, worth a combined $2.3 million, in addition to $1 million in cash from Sony Music. The Chicago artist's reps also cited Durk being granted a bond in his 2019 case for criminal intent to commit murder. Charges that were later dropped.

"The best determiner of how an individual will act in the future is how they behaved in the past, and Mr. Banks has shown that he respects the orders of the Court and has been an ideal candidate for pretrial release," Banks’ attorneys wrote.

Prosecutors countered the argument, saying the bond proposal is "woefully inadequate."

"Evidence collected in this case also shows (the) defendant has allegedly placed monetary bounties to solicit other murders, including a family member of a witness," prosecutors wrote. "Defendant’s modus operandi is clear: he will use his power, his money, his influence, and any pretrial release to endanger anyone who he perceives as a threat, including witnesses in this case."

The judge ultimately sided with the prosecution following a lengthy hearing.

XXL has reached out to Durk's attorney for comment.

Lil Durk has been charged with paying five men to murder rival Quando Rondo in August of 2022, in retaliation for the death of King Von, a rapper on Durk's OTF label who was shot and killed by an associate of Quando in November of 2020. Quando was unharmed in the Los Angeles murder attempt. However, his cousin Saviay’a Robinson, a.k.a. Lul Pab, was fatally wounded.

Durk pleaded not guilty to the charges last month. His trial date has been set for Jan. 7, 2025.

Lil Durk Linked to Second Murder

The detention hearing came a day after an unsealed indictment revealed authorities are also linking Lil Durk to a Chicago murder in 2022. Feds say Durk is connected to the killing of Stephon Mack. Authorities believe Mack was killed in response to the murder of Durk's brother Derrick "DThang" Banks in 2021. Durk has not been charged in that case.