Lil Baby, Death Row, Boldy James and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

The New Year is here and multiple rappers are kicking off 2025 with new projects. This week, a popular Atlanta rapper delivers his highly anticipated new LP, a storied rap label puts about a compilation album, a Detroit continues a string of releases with another collab project and more.

Lil Baby Drops WHAM Album

Lil Baby is coming out hard in 2025. The Atlanta rapper finally releases his new album WHAM, the follow-up to 2022's It's Only Me. The new album includes 15 tracks. Guest appearances include Future, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Rod Wave and more. The offering will have the first verse from Young Thug since he was released from jail last October on the track "Dum, Dumb and Dumber." Baby will be dropping another album in February titled Dominique.

Death Row Releases Death Row Revue Compilation

The revamped Death Row Records, now owned by Snoop Dogg, is showcasing its roster on the new compilation album Death Row Revue. The 12-song album features newcomers and industry veterans Charlie Bereal, Jenn Em, Point 5ve, Danny Boy, King George, Tha Engineers, Butch Cassidy and others, and includes a diverse blend of R&B, hip-hop, soul and even mariachi. On the production side, Soopafly, Dae One, Josef Liemberg and others contributed.

Boldy James Puts Out Murder During Drug Traffic Project

Boldy James never stops grinding. After putting out four projects in 2024, he kicks off 2025 with the new release Murder During Drug Traffic with producer RichGains. The new project was preceded by the single "Achilles." The latest release comes two weeks after Boldy put out the collab project Hidden in Plain Sight with WhoTheHellIsCarlo.

See all the projects this week from Jon Connor and more below.