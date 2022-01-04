Kodak Black thinks he can par up with Jay-Z in a Verzuz battle. So much that Yak has offered up a portion of his catalog if he loses.

Confidence is key when it comes to pretty much anything and Kodak Black's self-assurance in his craft led him to challenge Jay-Z last night (Jan. 3) in a hit-for-hit competition.

"I’ll do a versus wit Jay Z “IF” he win he get 15 % of my catalog ! I win he make me Vice President of roc nation," Kodak typed on Twitter.

While Kodak Black might be hopeful at his chance to sonically duke it out against Jigga, whose catalog spans 26 years, it's pretty unlikely that this will actually happen because Jay doesn't think anyone is a suitable enough match for a Verzuz battle.

During a pop-in on Twitter Spaces last month while Alicia Keys was promoting her album, Keys, Jay firmly stated, "Ain’t nobody that can stand on that stage with me. I ain’t gonna lie, no disrespect. Everyone’s amazing, they’ve done what they’ve done. No one can stand on that stage with me. I'm just telling you guys the real. Theres not a shot. Theres not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage for, I don’t know how long it is? Two hours? Two hours…That ain’t gonna never happen. Let’s move on from Verzuz and move on to this Keys album."

Kodak isn't alone in thinking his hits are comparable enough to battle Jay, though. Future is also up for the challenge. Meanwhile, Baby Blue Whoaaa of Pretty Ricky feels R. Kelly is Jay-Z's only contender and Lil Jon feels Busta Rhymes could "smoke" Jay.

Either way, a Jay-Z Verzuz with anyone is highly unlikely.