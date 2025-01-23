Kid Cudi Says He Doesn’t Feel Safe After ‘Crazed Fan’ Breaks Into Home

Kid Cudi says the recent break-in at his Los Angeles home was committed by a crazed fan and has the rapper feeling weary for his own safety.

Kid Cudi Reacts to Recent Home Break-In

On Thursday (Jan. 23), Kid Cudi broke his silence about the intruder who broke into his home on Jan. 15.

"Hey, so I wanna clear this up cause I see this internets running w things and making jokes and this sh*t not funny. The person that broke into my house was a crazed fan that has been stalking me for years with out [sic] me knowing," Cudder typed in an Instagram Story post, which can be seen below.

"He has been to shows, events I've done in the states and overseas," the rapper continued. "He drove across the country and broke into my house hoping to talk w me about colllabing and ideas he had. There is nothing funny about this. My privacy was violated, and now I have to protect myself. I don't feel safe now."

Cudi confirmed he will beef up his security due to the incident, which he says has changed him.

"I'm gonna take some serious security measures to make sure this doesn't happen again," he added. "If I'm stanoffish when u see me in public now, this is why."

The unnamed burglar broke into Cudi's home and was able to shower, use the bathroom and eat food before police arrived and caught the man who had been seen on security camera. The man was charged with felony burglary and theft of utilities.

Kid Cudi Evacuates L.A. Home Due to Fires

On Jan. 8, Kid Cudi announced on social media that he had to evacuate his L.A. home due to the California wildfires.

"Hey guys, had to evacuate my crib," he shared on his Instagram Story. "I'm safe w my loved ones dogs are safe. For all the folks who lost their homes, people that are dealing with this, my heart hurts for you and I'm praying for us all and I send All my love to you and yours. If you have to evacuate, get out immediately. Don't hesitate. Be safe L.A. Love you guys."

