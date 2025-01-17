Kid Cudi’s Home Broken Into, Intruder Eats Food and Showers Before Being Caught – Report

Kid Cudi's Los Angeles-area pad was reportedly broken into recently, with the intruder making himself at home at the rapper's crib before being caught.

Kid Cudi's Home Burglarized

On Thursday (Jan. 16), TMZ broke the news that Cudi was the victim of a home burglary on Wednesday (Jan. 15). According to the celebrity news site, a man broke into Cudder's home and decided to stick around for a while. The man ate some of the rapper's food, used his bathroom and even took a shower. He was seen on a security camera and police were called. They arrived to find the shirtless man in Cudi's kitchen. The man, who is believed to be homeless, was charged with felony burglary and theft of utilities.

Kid Cudi Evacuates Home Due to Wildfires

Kid Cudi, who lives in the area that was threatened by the Southern California wildfires, was forced to evacuate his home last week due to the blaze, which has claimed at least 25 lives and thousands of acres of land. He reported himself safe on social media.

"Hey guys, had to evacuate my crib," he shared on his Instagram Story. "I'm safe w my loved ones dogs are safe. For all the folks who lost their homes, people thta are dealing with this, my heart hurts for you and I'm praying for us all and I send All my love to you and yours. If you have to evacuate, get out immediately. Don't hesitate. Be safe L.A. Love you guys."

XXL has reached out to Kid Cudi's team and the LAPD for comment.