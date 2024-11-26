Fans Come Up With Interesting Theories About the Censored Lyrics on Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Wacced Out Murals’

Fans are still reeling off Kendrick Lamar's surprise new GNX album and some interesting theories have been popping up about the LP. One in particular revolves around the censored lyrics on the song "Wacced Out Murals."

Fans Try to Figure Out Missing "Wacced Out Murals" Lyrics

K-Dot had the internet going nuts after releasing his new LP without warning on Nov. 22. One song that has people talking is the intro track "Wacced Out Murals," whose title appears to reference the multiple Kendrick Lamar murals that have been vandalized in the past few months. On the track, Kendrick addresses the Lil Wayne Super Bowl controversy, Snoop Dogg posting Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle" diss on social media and more. There are multiple lines on the song that are censored, leaving internet sleuths to come up with some interesting theories about what the Compton, Calif. rapper could actually be saying.

In addition to the cuss words on the song being blanked out, there's nearly an entire redacted bar. "I paid homage and I always mind my business/I made the...," Kendrick raps, leaving a blank space where the rest of the lyric should be. "I never lost who I am for a rap image," he continues after that.

A second censored part in the song appears to be a name. "Cackling about [blank] all of y'all is on trial," Dot spits.

Fans have been trying their best on social media to come up with the missing lines and have speculated about everything from a J. Cole diss, Drake dig, Young Thug and Diddy name-drops and more.

Check out some fan theories about the redacted "Wacced Out Murals" lyrics below.

See Fan Theories About the Censored Lyrics on Kendrick Lamar's "Wacced Out Murals"