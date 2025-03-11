There may no longer be any diss tracks dropping, but that doesn't mean the competition between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has stopped. This week, the race to the No. 1 spot heats up on the Billboard 200 chart, and K-Dot comes out victorious over Drizzy with GNX.

Kendrick Lamar Tops Billboard 200 Chart Over Drake

Fans are divided once again after two of hip-hop's mortal enemies have their most recently released projects fighting for the No. 1 spot. On Monday (March 10), Billboard unveiled its final standings for the Billboard 200 chart dated for March 15. Kendrick Lamar locked in the top position with GNX, released last November. This marks the third time K-Dot's album has led the way with this project after landing the achievement for the weeks of Dec. 7, 2024, and Feb. 22.

Drake and PartyNextDoor's joint project, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, came in at No. 2, but that's no laughing matter. The claim to No. 1 was narrowly blocked by just 500 units. GNX sold 90,500 equivalent album units to grab the accomplishment while $$$ 4 U sold 90,000.

The two foes have been volleying a bit over the last month. After K-Dot's GNX climbed to No. 1 in February, Drizzy and PND's $$$ 4 U swooped in and knocked him from the spot on the same chart for March 1. Now here we are two weeks later with the guys going at it again. This week, Kendrick also has the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Luther" featuring SZA. Plus, "Not Like Us" and "TV Off" featuring Lefty Gunplay are in the top 10.

The Toronto MC even has a No. 1 on the same chart. "Nokia" has finally broken through to snag the No. 10 placement, signifying Drake's return to the coveted ranking. The fan favorite track from $$$ 4 U that begs for a little two-step is proving to be a hit that's translating off social media.

Since their rap battle ignited last year, Drake and Kendrick have been more at odds than they've ever been. Disses, accusations and bad blood between both sides have kept the negative energy in the air for nearly a year despite the feud officially coming to an end last May. Award wins and lawsuits for "Not Like Us" have fans continuing to pick sides in a beef that seems like it will never be put to rest.

Their albums continuing to vie for a No. 1 spot against each other only adds to that. Next week, Lady Gaga's new Mayhem album will likely put an end to all this chart talk—at least for now—when she snatches the bragging rights from both of them. For rap fans who no longer want to see this competition continue, this kind of mayhem is welcomed.

