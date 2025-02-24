Drake and PartyNextDoor’s Some Sexy Songs 4 U Knocks Kendrick Lamar’s GNX From No. 1 on Billboard 200

Drake has finally put a number in the win column in his nearly year-long beef with Kendrick Lamar by knocking K-Dot out of the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Drake and PartyNextDoor's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U Album Tops Billboard 200

On Sunday (Feb. 23), Drizzy further entrenched himself in Billboard history by notching his 14th No. 1 album, as his collab album with PND, $ome Sexy Songs 4 U, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album sold 246,000 equivalent album units in one week.

The 21-track LP generated 287.04 million on-demand official streams, which is the largest streaming week for an album in 2025. It’s also the largest streaming week for any album since K Do't’s GNX debuted at No. 1 last December with 379.72 million. This is PartyNextDoor's first No. 1 and Drake's 14th, tying him with Jay-Z and Taylor Swift for the most solo No. 1 albums in Billboard history.

The feat is a "This is Sparta" moment for Drake, who booted Kendrick from the No. 1 spot, which Dot regained last week when GNX topped the charts again following Kendrick's 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performance.

While Kendrick Lamar has seemingly been upping the score on a regular basis, Drake should not be counted out. It's clear the beef with Kendrick Lamar is still fresh on his mind, as evidenced by the multiple times he referenced the situation on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. With another solo album coming "when the time is right," Drake has promised it will be "a one-on-one conversation with y’all that you need to hear."

A new Drake album would surely top the charts, making the rapper the all-time leader for No. 1 albums. It would also provide him with the opportunity to reengage the rap battle. Though, at this point, it might be best to let a sleeping former Top Dawg lie and kill ’em with success.