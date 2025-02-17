Kendrick Lamar Makes History by Becoming First Rapper to Have Three Albums in Billboard 200 Top 10

Kendrick Lamar becomes the first rapper to have three albums on the Billboard 200 chart top 10 at the same time.

Kendrick Lamar GNX Returns to No. 1

On Sunday (Feb. 16), Billboard unveiled the top 10 of the latest Billboard 200 chart. On the heels of his much-talked-about 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performance, K-Dot's latest album, GNX, has returned to the No. 1 spot on the chart. The project moved another 236,000 equivalent album units. Of that tally, 116,000 are made of pure album sales, as the result of Kendrick releasing physical copies of the album last week. GNX returns to No. 1 after debuting in the top spot following its release last November with 319,000 equivalent album units.

Two More Kendrick Lamar Albums Return to Top 10

In addition to GNX, two more Kendrick Lamar albums have returned to the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. 2017’s chart-topping DAMN. rises from No. 29 to No. 9, and 2012’s good kid, m.A.A.d city jumps from No. 27 to No. 10, moving 39,000 and 37,000 units, respectively. It's no surprise Kendrick Lamar's streams are spiking. He has gained around 15 million monthly Spotify listeners since last week's Super Bowl performance.

Following a huge year in 2024, Kendrick is picking up where he left off and going even bigger. After "Not Like Us" swept all categories it was nominated in at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, Dot put on a record-breaking set at the 2025 Super Bowl on Feb. 9, which currently has over 68 million views on YouTube.

In April, Kendrick will be embarking on the Grand National Tour with SZA.

