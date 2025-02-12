Kendrick Lamar Earns Six Wins for XXL Awards 2025

Kendrick Lamar is the music industry's favorite this year after earning six wins for the XXL Awards 2025.

K-Dot Comes Out on Top for the XXL Awards

On Wednesday (Feb. 12), the winners for the XXL Awards were announced, with Kendrick Lamar leading the way. The Compton, Calif. MC earned six wins across 12 categories he was nominated in.

Over 300 XXL Awards board members voted for K-Dot to take the crown. He locked in the winning titles for Artist of the Year, Album of Year for the lauded GNX, Song of the Year for his chart-topping 2024 single "Not Like Us," Male Rapper of Year, Lyricist of the Year and Video of the Year for "Not Like Us."

For Male Rapper of the Year, he was up against his nemesis Drake as well as Travis Scott, Future, Eminem, J. Cole and Tyler, The Creator. Other Album of the Year contenders were Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), Tyler, The Creator's Chromakopia, Future and Metro Boomin's We Don’t Trust You, Doechii's Alligator Bites Never Heal, Gunna's One of Wun and 21 Savage's American Dream.

Artists and their songs, albums and videos were considered and nominated for the XXL Awards 2025 based on their impact in and work released during 2024. While the XXL Awards board voted in 11 categories, fans locked in their winner for The People's Champ.

K-Dot has experienced a monumental two weeks after sweeping the 2025 Grammy Awards with five awards in five categories he was nominated in and performing at the Super Bowl. Now his XXL Awards 2025 wins add to his accomplishments. Dot is certainly on top.

Read More: XXL Awards 2025 Nominees

Check out the winners for the XXL Awards 2025 below.