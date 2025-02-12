Kendrick Lamar can't be stopped. After having a huge year in 2024, which included three No. 1 singles, a No. 1 album and a victory in the biggest rap battle of the last decade, K-Dot is picking up where he left off. This last week, in particular, especially saw the Compton, Calif. rapper putting record-breaking numbers on the boards.

Kendrick Lamar's Week by the Numbers

Last week started swimmingly for the pgLang founder, who entered the 2025 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 2 with seven nominations. Dot's "Not Like Us" wound up winning every category it was nominated in, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year, for a total of five golden gramophones.

"We’re gonna dedicate this one to the city," Kendrick said during his Record of the Year acceptance speech. "Compton, Watts, Long Beach, Inglewood, Hollywood, out to the Valley, Pecoima, IE, San Bernardino, all that. This is my neck of the woods that held me down since a young pup… since I was in the studio scrapping to write the best raps and all that… to do records like these, so I can’t give enough thanks, you know, to these places that I rolled around since high school.

"And most importantly, the people and the families out in the Palisades and Altadena. This is a true testament that we can continue to restore this city. And we’re gonna keep rockin’."

Just a week later, on Feb. 9, Kendrick became the first solo rapper to headline the Super Bowl halftime show and did so in impressive fashion by breaking a viewership record as 133.5 million people were glued to the screen for his set. Between the two big moments, Kendrick has been putting up some crazy numbers.

Check out Kendrick Lamar's huge February run by the numbers below.

Take a Look at Kendrick Lamar's Record-Breaking Week by the Numbers