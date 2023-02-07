Kendrick Lamar’s 3-Year-old Daughter Reacts to His Grammy Award Acceptance Speech – Watch

Kendrick Lamar won big at the 2023 Grammy Awards and his 3-year-old daughter Uzi reacted to the rapper's Grammy acceptance speech in a heartwarming video.

On Sunday (Feb. 5), Kendrick Lamar was the biggest rap winner at the 2023 Grammys, taking home the awards for Best Rap Song ("The Heart Part 5"), Best Rap Album (Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers) and Best Rap Performance ("The Heart Part 5"). That night, Kendrick Lamar's wife Whitney Alford shared video of their 3-year-old daughter at home reacting to seeing the monumental moment on TV. In the clip, K. Dot's wife, daughter and son are watching Kendrick give his acceptance speech after winning Best Rap Album.

"Daddy," Kendrick's daughter exclaims when she sees him onstage.

"He's talking about us," she adds when the Compton, Calif. rapper thanks his family. "He's talking about us. He's talking about his family. Uzi and Enoch and mommy."

Kendrick Lamar thanked his family as well as his fans for the win, which is his second Best Rap Album Grammy following his 2018 win for DAMN.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank my family for giving me the courage and the vulnerability to share these stories and my truth with this album," Kendrick Lamar said. "I want to thank my fans for trusting me with these words. As artists, we're all entertainers. And we say things to provoke thoughts and feeling and emotions. Making this record, it's one of my toughest records to make, and they allowed me to do that and allowed me to share other people's experiences."

Other rappers taking home wins included Future and Drake for Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Wait for U" and Dr. Dre winning the Global Impact Award.

See Video of Kendrick Lamar's Daughter Reacting to His Grammy Awards Acceptance Speech Below