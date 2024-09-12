Kendrick Lamar Makes a Calculated Move by Calling Out the Industry as Soon as 2024 MTV VMAs Started

Last night, Kendrick Lamar stole the spotlight again. As the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off with a show-opening performance from Eminem, K-Dot released an untitled new song on Instagram at the same time. He called out the industry in a clearly calculated move to disrupt the establishment.

As seen in his epic rap battle with Drake, Kendrick is one hell of a strategist. On Wednesday (Sept. 11), the Compton, Calif. rapper went with shock and awe and stole the shine from the 2024 MTV VMAs by releasing a new track without warning on social media. Using a busted pair of black Nike Air Force 1s—a symbol of choosing violence—for his cover art, his timing and intent were clear, and his lyrics further reiterated his stance. He calls out influencers, the "radio personality pushin' propaganda for salary," corporate guys and more.

"Influencers talk down ’cause I’m not with the basic sh*t/But they don’t hate me, they hate the man that I represent," he raps. "The type of man that never d*ck ride ’cause I want a favor/The man that resides in patience/So where the soldiers at?/The ones that lost it all and learned to learn from that/A thirst for life/Head inside a book ’cause he concerned with that/Information that’ll change his life because he yearns for that/Dedication, finding out what’s right ’cause he can earn from that."

On the chorus, K-Dot further lambasts his detractors.

"God, give me life, dear God, please give me peace/Dear God, please keep these lame ni**as away from me," he spits. "Dear God, keep me shinin', the f**k do they really think?/Pocket-watching, you must be the police/God, bless these words, dear God, bless how I think/Dear God, draw the line, they tryin' to confuse ’em with me/Dear God, please forgive me, you knowin' how hard I tried/I think it's time for me to watch the party die/Get ’em gone, we gon' watch the party die/Send ’em home, we gon' watch the party die."

It also might not be a coincidence that Kendrick released the song after becoming a trending topic across social media for being selected as the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performer. The decision has received pushback from Lil Wayne fans and several rappers who were hoping the New Orleans native would get the call for the Big Game, which is taking place in the Big Easy.

Kendrick is clearly out to make a statement. Now, the question remains, is there an album on the way?

