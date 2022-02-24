Kanye West Apparently Wants to Tour With Playboi Carti

Is a Kanye West and Playboi Carti tour something that will develop from an idea to an actual thing? Possibly.

On Wednesday (Feb. 23), Playboi Carti shared a series of images on his Instagram page, including photos of himself—and people who appear to be fans—in dripping face paint that resembles the Joker from Batman as well as an apparent text exchange between himself and Ye about embarking on a tour together. The photos of Carti are likely from his appearance at Kanye's Donda Experience Performance this past Tuesday.

In the fourth photo on Carti's carousel of images, there's a text from Kanye, saved as "Ye!," who wrote, "Let's go on tour." Carti responded with what appears to be a GIF or meme of a person dressed as a clown.

A Kanye and Playboi Carti tour doesn't seem like a far-fetched idea seeing as though the former 2017 XXL Freshman appears on Ye's upcoming Donda 2 album as well as the initial Donda release.

During Yeezy's livestream event at LoanDepot Park in Miami on Tuesday night (Feb. 22), the Chicago rapper played a track called "Mr. Miyagi" featuring Future, the executive producer of the album, which contains Playboi Carti vocals.

Carti is also on Donda's "Off the Grid" with Kanye and Fivio.

While there's no date for when this could materialize, if Ye and Carti do hit the road, this will follow the Atlanta native's Narcissist tour, which kicked off last October and wrapped on Dec. 23, 2021 in his hometown.

Kanye hasn't toured in quite some time, with his last being the Saint Pablo Tour in support of his 2016 album, The Life of Pablo.

Yeezy had several listenings in various states for his Donda LP last year as well.