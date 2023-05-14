Kanye West Is Spotted Wearing Padded Knee-High Sock Boots, Fans Are Mercilessly Clowning Him

Kanye West was recently photographed wearing what appeared to be padded knee-high sock boots and fans have been poking fun at the rapper-producer.

On Sunday (May 14), photos surfaced of Kanye West and his rumored wife Bianca Censori walking together in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday (May 13). While the photos are innocent enough, fans zeroed in on Ye's choice of footwear and is letting the jokes fly.

At first glance, it looks like Kanye is wearing a padded knee-high sock boot. But upon further inspection, it appears the veteran rapper is wearing his sock shoes but his knees and legs are covered with shin guards made by Elite Sports.

It's unclear why Kanye was walking with shin guards on his legs. The padded accessory is often used in mixed martial arts/Muay Thai training. However, he's still wearing a form-fitting pair of black leggings, which fans have jokingly called them "Yeggings."

The latest photos come as Kanye reportedly filed documents to trademark Yeezy sock shoes.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the Grammy Award-winning producer filed a new trademark application for "YZY SOCK SHOES." The filing says that Mascotte Holdings, Inc., which is Kanye's company, intends to sell "Socks; socks with leather soles."

Nevertheless, fans were quick to chime in with their jokes about Kanye's shock shoe and leg accessory on social media.

"He think he the Terminator or something," tweeted one fan.

"I thought his gf came from the gym, then I saw the heels, idk what is going on in this pic," wrote another person.

Third user typed: "Kanye’s bottom half - suiting up to fight Thanos, Kanye’s top half - having a chilled day on the couch."

Kanye West is a risk taker when it comes to fashion.

Check Out Kanye West Wearing Shoe Socks with Shin Guards Below

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Image loading...

