Kanye West Denies He Has a Solo Album Called Y3 Dropping, Says He Doesn’t Want to Be the Old Ye

Kanye West is calling cap on news about him dropping a solo album called Y3 and says he no longer wants to be the "old Ye."

Ye Calls Y3 Album Fake News

On Thursday (Feb. 29), Ye fan blog @yefanatics shared a direct message they received from the rapper-producer's new Instagram account. In the message, Ye shoots down news that he has a solo album called Y3 in the works, as previously reported.

"This is fake news. Ain't no album called Y3," he wrote in the message. "And ain't nobody tryna be the 'old Ye.' When I made 808s n***as was running round talking bought they miss the old Ye We just made King / Back 2 Me / Carnival/Talking just to name a few."

He continued: "We got the number 1 song in the world and number 1 album in the world with top level beats top level bars top level hooks top level features. I'm the greatest artist in any genre ever And I'm just getting started."

Erick Sermon Says Y3 Album Is Coming

Ye's latest revelation comes after Erick Sermon said earlier this month that Ye has a new solo album called Y3 in the works.

"[Vultures] wasn't what I was working on with him," Sermon told Bootleg Kev during an interview. "I ended up doing another record, two, when I went to Italy. So hopefully when this is done we can get back to the Y3."

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 1 album dropped on Feb. 10 and has spent two weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart. They have two follow-up albums, Vultures 2 and Vultures 3, slated to drop on March 8 and April 5, respectively.

Check out Ye's message revealing the Y3 album is fake news and saying he no longer wants to be the old Ye below.

See Ye's Message Shooting Down Rumor of New Solo Album