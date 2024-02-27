Kanye West refuses to use a bunny pen to sign a fan's autograph. The rapper then looks around to find another that suits his taste.

Kanye West Refuses to Use Bunny Pen to Sign Fan's Autograph, Asks Around for Another Pen

On Monday (Feb. 26), Ye stepped out to sign some autographs while attending Milan Fashion Week 2024. When he approached an eager fan awaiting Ye's John Hancock, the MC paused for a moment and said he wasn't thrilled by the choice of writing instrument provided.

"Y'all gonna make me hold that bunny pen, huh," Ye said in the clip below. "Nobody else got another pen?"

Another eager fan offered his pen.

"You have a pen? Thank you," Ye said while proceeding to sign the autograph.

Read More: Kanye West Fan Runs on Stage to Dap Ye at Vultures Album Event

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears NSFW Outfit to Milan Fashion Week 2024



Ye's silly reaction to the bunny pen capped off an eventful fashion week. Kanye and his wife Bianca Censori made a notable appearance during the first few days at fashion week in Milan. In a viral clip, Bianca was seen wearing what looks like a piece of black leather pinned around her shoulders and around her waist. The leather cuts down to a V shape near Bianca's nether region and is loosely fitted.

Needless to say, the bizarre outfit made headlines since Bianca appeared not to be wearing any pants or panties. This is just the latest of several NSFW moments the couple has had on social media and in public recently. Earlier this month, Kanye revealed that he shares so many scantily clad photos of Bianca on social media because she makes him happy.

Read More: March 2024 New Music Releases

Watch Kanye West refuse to use a bunny pen to sign fan's autograph below.

Watch Kanye West Refuse to Use Bunny Pen to Sign Fan's Autograph