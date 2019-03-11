Three of New York’s brightest indie rap collectives have formed like Voltron and will deliver a joint album later this year.

The collective, which goes by the name of Beast Coast, consists of Brooklyn's own Pro Era crew (featuring Joey Bada$$, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution, CJ Fly and Powers Pleasant), Flatbush Zombies and the Underachievers. The project’s first single, “Left Hand,” dropped today (March 11), and it's available on all digital platforms. The song was co-produced by Tyler Dopps and Sam Wish and it finds eight of the artists spitting gruff bars over a menacing beat.

This new single marks the beginning of what should be a big rest of 2019 for the collective. This spring, the crew will hit the road for their Beast Coast Tour, which will be their second group outing since their inaugural trek back in 2013. To kick things off, they'll hit up Morrison, Colo.'s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on April 13. From there, they'll be taking the stage for festivals like 2019 Rolling Loud Miami (May 12), the Soundset Festival in Minneapolis (May 26) and the Governors Ball in New York (June 2).

The Beast Coast album will be the first Joey Bada$$-related project since the rapper's 2017 album, All-Amerikkkan Bada$$. Last year, the Flatbush Zombies released their second album Vacation in Hell, which XXL called one of the best hip-hop projects of 2018. According to the Zombies' Meechy Darko, another Flatbush Zombies album is on the way as well (see the tweet below).

In the meantime, you can listen to Beast Coast's new single "Left Hand," which features Joey Bada$$, Flatbush Zombies, the Underachievers, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution and CJ Fly, below.

Peep the whole project cover and dates for the Beast Coast Tour below the song.

Beast Coast

Beast Coast U.S. Tour Dates:

April 13 - Morrison, Colo. | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 12 - Miami, Fla. | Rolling Loud Festival

May 26 - St. Paul, Minn. | Soundset Festival

June 2 - New York, N.Y. | Governors Ball

