Joey Badass Gets in Wild Fight in Clothing Store

Joey Bada$$ recently squabbled up with a man in a clothing store in an incident that was captured on camera.

Joey Bada$$ Fight Video Circulates

On Tuesday (Dec. 24), a video of a fight involving the Brooklyn rapper-actor from Monday (Dec. 23) surfaced on social media. In the clip, which can be seen below, Joey and a man wearing a gray hoodie appear to be having an intense conversation next to a wall of hats. There is no sound in the video. However, Joey is being very animated in the back-and-forth, pointing and moving his arms around.

The footage then flips to another angle and the confrontation is still ongoing. Words finally turn into physical action and Joey pulls his opponent's hoodie over his head and can be seen hitting the man with wild uppercuts as the apparent owners of the establishment scream in protest. The fight eventually goes to the ground before the video ends.

It is unclear what prompted the fight. XXL has reached out to Joey Bada$$' team for comment.

The skirmish comes two days after Joey received a proclamation from New York Mayor Eric Adams naming Dec. 20 Joey Bada$$ Day. This honor coincides with the second-anniversary celebration of his ImpactMENtorship Program. The same day, Joey joined the New York City Department of Youth & Community Development for their second annual Hip Hop Holiday Giveaway.

Joey recently completed his first artist residency at the Clive Davis Institute at NYU Tisch and was announced as the inaugural artist scholar in residence at Columbia University’s Teachers College Gordon Institute.

Check out the wild fight video below.

See Joey Bada$$ Squabbling in a Clothing Store