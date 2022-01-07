Jim Jones’ Mom Responds to Jim Saying She Taught Him How to Tongue Kiss by Kissing Him

Jim Jones may have said he was joking when he revealed that his mother taught him how to tongue kiss, but Mama Jones appears to have confirmed the story and said she was merely teaching her son how to "deal with a woman."

During an Instagram Live conversation with DJ Dior Cartel on Thursday (Jan. 7), Nancy "Mama Jones" Jones spoke on the backlash that both she and her son faced after Jim Jones shared on radio personality Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast that his mother physically taught him how to tongue kiss.

"Everybody needs to understand, you're taking it wrong," Mama Jones began. "I am not a nasty mother. All I am is a mother that was teaching my son exactly how to survive and how to actually be able to deal with a woman."

She continued: "And, for their information, it wasn't no tonguing down. It was a way of showing you how to tongue. He licked out his tongue, I licked out my tongue, that was that. Wasn't no mouth-to-mouth resuscitation...It wasn't like that. It's all about my son growing up and me as a young mother showing her son how to do, and deal with life with the young girls ’cause he's a nice, handsome-looking guy."

Mama Jones also substantiated Capo saying his mom taught him about sex.

"I taught him all about sex," she shared. "And trust me, everybody, it wasn't about no sex. Just show him how, what he gotta do."

Shortly after Jim Jones and his mom went viral yesterday afternoon, the Dipset rapper hopped on Instagram to address his controversial anecdote.

"For the record, I love my mama more than anything in the world," he explained. "And for the record, it was a joke. People take things way too far. It don't bother us anyway, but let's get it clear...That's weak what you're trying to project."

He continued: "Something simple. Something from my childhood. We were talking about childhood things. I thought that was funny. I appreciate you mommy for helping me out, but no. Cut it short, Jack. Cut the bullshit, you heard?"

Despite what Capo or Mama Jones says, the public doesn't particularly agree with how Jim Jones was taught to kiss.