Jay-Z Will Speak to Wall Street Executives at Robin Hood Conference – Report

Jay-Z's successful business track record will be shared with some Wall Street executives at Robin Hood Foundation's upcoming conference for investors.

According to a report from CNBC on Thursday (May 27), Hov is expected to discuss his business career, how he created a multibillion-dollar brand and his use of data to aid in the investment deals he's made. Additionally, Jigga may drop gems on his recent deal with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's financial tech company, Square Inc. The brand reportedly purchased the music mogul's TIDAL streaming service for $350 million.

John Griffin, Robin Hood board chair and founder of American hedge fund Blue Ridge Capital, told CNBC in a statement yesterday, "We are especially excited to welcome Jay-Z, one of the greatest entrepreneurs of his generation, to speak at the conference. He exemplifies the visionary, cutting-edge investor that shares our stage each year to provide expert insights while supporting the measurable and sustainable programs Robin Hood operates to elevate New Yorkers out of poverty."

The virtual event is set to take place on June 16 and will serve as a fundraiser for Robin Hood, an organization that benefits underserved communities.

This will be Jay-Z's first time as a speaker for the annual conference.

Aside from the Roc Nation CEO's latest deal with Square Inc., last year, he launched his own cannabis line, Monogram, in partnership with the California-based marijuana company Caliva.

Earlier this year, Jay also sold half of his Ace of Spades brand—formally called Armand de Brignac—to LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton).

Money moves to be made and Jay-Z is making them.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Jay-Z for a comment.