Jay-Z Signed Trading Card Sells for $106,000

Jay-Z is worth a ton of money and so is his signed trading card, which recently sold online for over $100,000.

On Sunday (March 21), Goldin Auctions revealed on Instagram that a 2005-2006 Topps “Signs of Stardom” Jay-Z trading card, autographed by the 51-year-old rapper, sold for nearly $106,000 via the sports collectibles company. According to Goldin Auctions' website, the minimum bidding amount for the hip-hop collector's item was set at $500 and after 49 bids, the highly sought after trading card sold for $105,780.

The auction company shared a photo of the trading card on IG, along with a caption that read, "An all-time record for any non-sports/TCG card 🏆 Consign with Goldin Auctions!."

As far as the condition of the trading card, the site has listed the card as a "9" and in "mint condition." Based on the Beckett Grading Service (BGS)—one of the main companies used to grade the condition of trading cards—the center of the card is a 9.5, the corners are a 9, the edges are rated at a 9.5 and the surface is a 9. Hov's signature on the back of the card also serves as the certificate of authenticity.

Aside from Jigga breaking the record for the highest-sold non-sports trading card, other items associated with the rapper have been going for a grip as well. Earlier this month, a rare bottle of D’USSÉ Grande Champagne Cognac Anniversaire Limited Edition 1969 sold for $52,500. The limited cognac, which is one of 285 bottles and the first available to the public, was expected to bring in between $24,000 and $75,000, and went for an amount right in the mid-range area.

Last month, Jay-Z sold 50 percent of his stake in Armand de Brignac champagne, also referred to as Ace of Spades, to the French corporation LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, commonly known as LVMH.

Jay also sold his majority stake in Tidal to Jack Dorsey's Square, Inc. earlier this month.

