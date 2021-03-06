Jackboy Arrested for Gun Possession

Jackboy was arrested in Georgia on a gun possession charge.

The Kodak Black affiliate was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Monroe County, Ga. on Feb. 23 and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, XXL has confirmed through police records. He was initially pulled over after police noticed the driver of the vehicle he was in, a blue Lamborghini SUV, not maintaining his lane on the road, TMZ reports. Police said they smelled marijuana in the vehicle, prompting a search. During the search, a 9mm and Glock were discovered by authorities in the passenger seat glove box where Jackboy was sitting.

Jackboy, born Pierre Delince, denied knowing the firearms were in the vehicle and another backseat passenger took credit for owning the guns. However, due to Jackboy's felon status, he is not allowed to be in the direct vicinity of a firearm. The rapper was booked and spent the night in jail before paying a $2,500 bond and bailing out the following day. The other passengers got off with a verbal warning for the weed.

XXL has reached out to Jackboy's team for comment on the arrest.

Jackboy is no stranger to the law. He was arrested in August 2019 for tampering with evidence, possession of weed, violating probation and a few vehicle violations in Florida. He was also arrested for aggravated battery and robbery with a firearm on Aug. 23, 2017 and spent a year in a Henrico County, Va. jail on unrelated charges in 2018.

The Sniper Gang rapper put out his most recent release, Love Me While I'm Here, in December. The album featured Kodak, Denzel Curry, Sada Baby, Fredo Bang and more.

See the Times Rappers Faced Backlash for Wild Things They Said in 2020

