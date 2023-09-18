Jackboy Arrested for Burglary and Cyberstalking

Jackboy has been arrested for burglary and stalking charges in Florida.

Jackboy Arrested

On Sept. 16. Jackboy was taken into custody by the Port St. Lucie Police Department in St. Lucie County, Fla. According to records obtained by XXL on Monday (Sept. 18), Jackboy, born Pierre Delince, was booked on charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed and stalking of the cyber variety. The charges appear to be connected to some sort of recent domestic violence incident and are noted as "dating violence." The rapper was released the same day he was arrested on a $5,000 surety bond.

Details on the incident are scarce at this time. XXL has reached out to Jackboy's team and the Port St. Lucie Police Department for comment.

Jackboy Goes Independent Following Kodak Fallout

After falling out with Kodak Black a couple years ago, Jackboy has been on an independent grind. Last July, he released his latest album Majorly Independent. Last summer, he addressed Kodak on the track "Renegade Freestyle (Closure)." This past June, Jackboy put out the single "Presidential Cemetery" featuring Tec. He most recently made the headlines after being called out by Bandman Kevo after the two traded shots, with Jack claiming Kevo got a BBL and Kevo accusing Jackboy of taking testosterone shots.