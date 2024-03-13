Jackboy Arrested for Gun and Drug Possession

Jackboy has been arrested in South Florida for gun and drug possession.

Jackboy Arrested Following Traffic Stop

On Tuesday (March 12), Jackboy, born Pierre Delince, was taken into custody by the Port St. Lucie Police Department, following a traffic stop in Port St. Lucie, Fla., according to a press release put out by the PSLPD on Wednesday (March 13).

"On March 12th, 2024 at about 10:57 pm, PSLPD Special Investigations Division Gang Intelligence Unit Detectives conducted a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Suburban in the Tradition area," the press release reads. "The driver was identified as 26-year-old Pierre Delince, AKA Jackboy, who is a known rap artist. He is also a known convicted felon and documented gang member."

It continues: "Detectives developed probable cause to search the vehicle and uncovered a loaded Glock handgun with an extended magazine along with several items containing THC, cannabis and drug paraphernalia. Delince was arrested on several felony charges for both the narcotics and firearm and is currently housed in the St. Lucie County Jail with no bond."

XXL has reached out to Jackboy's team for comment.

Jackboy Denies Rumor of Shooting

The arrest comes three months after Jackboy made headlines after rumors surfaced that he'd been shot in front of his house in December of 2023. In response to the news, Jackboy posted a message taunting the alleged assailants.

This is Jackboy's second arrest in less than a year. In September of 2023, he was arrested for burglary and cyberstalking.