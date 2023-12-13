Jackboy Sends Taunting Message to Shooter on Instagram Live After Rumors Surface He Was Shot

Jackboy is sending a taunting message on Instagram Live after rumors surfaced that he was shot this morning.

Jackboy Responds to News of Him Being Shot

On Wednesday (Dec. 13), Jackboy went on Instagram Live to address rumors that he'd been shot at his home. In the video, which can be seen below, the rapper is listening to Young Dolph's song "100 Shots."

"Real Haitian, man," Jackboy says in the video before lifting up his shirt to reveal that he is unscathed. "Critical what?" he yells out seconds later.

Jackboy Reportedly Shot at His Home

On Wednesday morning, reports began to surface online that Jackboy was shot several times outside his home in Tradition, Fla., with several Instagram blogs publishing posts about the alleged incident. Local news outlet CBS 12 also reported on an incident that appears to align with the posts on social media. They reported the incident occurred around 7 a.m. An individual approached a man in the driveway of a home and shot the apparent resident multiple times before fleeing. The victim was airlifted to a local hospital in serious condition. The shooter is still at large.

Following initial reports, unconfirmed updates on the incident have identified Jackboy's brother as the actual victim of the shooting. No further details have been released on the incident.

XXL has reached out to Jackboy's team and the Port St. Lucie Police Department for comment.

While Jackboy has yet to put out an album in 2023, he has released several singles including "Baseball," "Presidential Cemetery" featuring TEC, "Lougawou" and "Pay Me Just to Talk." Last month, he released his latest single "Rich Man" featuring TEC.

See video of Jackboy taunting the shooter on Instagram Live after rumors surfaced he was shot below.

Watch Jackboy Send a Message to Shooter