Ice Spice Fan Tries to Jump on Stage During Rapper’s Rolling Loud Performance, Security Holds Him Back – Watch

An overzealous Ice Spice fan tried to jump on the stage during the rappers's set at Rolling Loud and ended up getting manhandled by security for his efforts.

On Sunday (March 5), Ice Spice performed on the final day of 2023 Rolling Loud California. During her performance of the Like...? single "Princess Diana," a fan apparently jumped over an outer barrier and attempted to crash the stage. In video of the incident, the fan can be seen on his knees with his hands clasped together screaming the "Munch (Feelin' U)" rapper's name over and over to the top of his lungs. Event security watches curiously.

The man then rises to his feet and attempts run through security and onto the stage. The security react quickly, grabbing the man and pushing him back to the crowd. He continues to scream hysterically before the video ends.

Ice Spice has a growing rabid fanbase who are vocal on social media and active in real life. Last month, video went viral of an Ice Spice fan trying to give her a bouquet of flowers outside a show, which she politely turned down. Her celebrity fanbase is also spreading, with Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West recently showing their fandom on TikTok.

Ice Spice has come a long way from her Rolling Loud New York performance last September, where she received backlash for her lackluster showing during Fivio Foreign's set.

See Video of an Ice Spice Fan Trying to Jump on Stage During the Rapper's 2023 Rolling Loud California Set Below