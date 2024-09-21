Ice Cube’s Responds to Candace Owens’ Weird Theory on Gangsta Rap’s Creation

Ice Cube recently had to do some straightening and correct Candace Owens' weird theory on the creation of gangsta rap.

Ice Cube Responds to Candace Owens' Gangsta Rap Theory

On Friday (Sept. 20), Candace Owens hopped on X, formerly Twitter, and posted a weird theory on the creation of gangsta rap. The ultra-conservative pundit wrote: "Gangster rap was never black culture. It was created by the Feds, who proferred deals to homosexual black men in prison and then turned them into artificial celebrities. The goal was to create false idols to destroy black American values."

"I will never change my mind on this," Candace concluded.

Candace's post sparked a plethora of angry reactions from rap fans, who adamantly disagreed with her theory. But her post also garnered applause by fellow conservatives like sports commentator Jason Whitlock and other conspiracy theorists who agreed with her assessment.

When a fan alerted Ice Cube to Candace Owens' asinine theory, the West Coast hip-hop icon provided a logical explanation of the origin of the term "gangsta rap."

"We called it Reality Rap the industry coined it Gangsta Rap. The fans wanted gangsta rap and that's what they got. The Feds didn't write none of my s**t. I’m a real MC," he wrote.

This isn't the first time Candace Owens has posted unfounded theories about rap music or about a rapper. In May of 2024, Candace said Diddy won't suffer any consequences for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016 because he's a federal informant.

"He's not in jail because he's a FED/CIA asset," Owens theorized in a post on X, which can be viewed below.

She then added, "Kanye tried to tell everyone. [woman shrugging her shoulders emoji]."

Well, that post didn't age well. Diddy is currently in jail after being indicted for alleged sex crimes, including victimizing Cassie. And it was the feds who put him behind bars.

Ice Cube Refutes Claim That Gangsta Rap Cause the Crack Epidemic

In September of 2023, Ice Cube jumped on X and asked fans to ask him some questions. One fan questioned the rap veteran on whether his former group N.W.A had a role in bringing down conscious hip-hop. Another person jumped in and added his opinion to the question writing, "Unfortunately music did play a part with the crack being pumped into our black and latino neighborhoods."

Cube saw the comment and immediately shut it down.

"Bulls**t," Cube fired back. "Crack was in the neighborhoods a decade before gangsta rap. In the 70s they called it freebase. So was heroine, weed, Mollys, gangbanging, drive bys, pimping and hoing, dropping out of school, young girls getting pregnant, cussing and the using the word N***a. It was all here before NWA."

Ice Cube is delivering history lessons on social media. You know how he does it. West side!

