Gucci Mane Featured on New Fifth Harmony Single “Down” Dropping This Week

Gucci Mane continues to capture cross-over success. The Atlanta rapper will appear on the upcoming Fifth Harmony single, "Down," the group recently revealed.

The group revealed the news on Instagram, unveiling the cover art for the track. The artwork shows the four members of the all-girl pop band staring seductively at the camera in front of a background that contains the song title and artists names. "Our new single #DOWN ft. Gucci Mane @laflare1017 coming June Second," the picture is captioned.

La Flare keeps sliding deeper into the Top 40 market. Last month, Gucci appeared on Maroon 5's "Cold" remix. He is also on the updated version of Bruno Mars' hit "That's What I Like."

Guwop, who recently celebrated being home from prison for a full year by dropping his new project Drop Top Wop with Metro Boomin, is enjoying a stellar year, one he has called the best 12 months he can remember. “You know when you sit down in a prison for three years it gives you time to think and just reflect on your whole life,” Gucci told Zane Lowe in a recent interview. “And I feel like my life had got so out of control because everything that I was doing to lead up to it led to that ultimate collapse. So now I feel like when I got in there I started kinda like making an effort to say ‘hey listen, my life is going in a better direction.’ I started doing the things that I make, that you see now come to fruition.”

Things are only getting better.

Here Are 19 Rappers Going Platinum in 2017