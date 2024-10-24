GloRilla Confuses Fans After Popping Up With a Heavily Pregnant Belly

GloRilla shocks the internet after posting selfie photos with a pregnant belly and fans are confused.

GloRilla Pregnant?

Late Wednesday night (Oct. 23), Big Glo shared two selfies on Instagram that have the internet going nuts. In the photos, which can be seen below, the Memphis, Tenn. rapper is wearing a creme-color one-piece that is showing off what appears to be a very pregnant belly. In both pics, Glo is holding her stomach and smiling. Adding more intrigue, she did not caption the posts.

The photos come on the heels of GloRilla coming off a press run for her Glorious album the last few weeks where her stomach was flat as a board. Additionally, last week, Glo was on Charlamagne Tha God's Out of Context podcast where she talked specifically about not wanting to give birth to her own kids and instead have a surrogate.

"I do want to have kids but not my own kids," Glo told The Breakfasts Club cohost. "I want to do a surrogate. I want somebody else to have my baby. I want [the baby] to have my DNA but I want them to have it."

She added, "I just don't want to actually have a baby. All my friends got kids and they restricted a lot when they pregnant. I'm like, nah, I don't want to go through that."

So, needless to say, people are skeptical, including some of Glo's contemporaries. Latto expressed her disbelief in the comment section of the post typing, "Gloria gone on."

Maxo Kream added, "I know yu lying."

Glorilla pregnant comments.

Fans on social media also weighed in.

"Yall crazy as hell thinking glorilla is really pregnant like not she grew 6 months in a few days," one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted.

"Y’all really think Glo been sucking in a 33 week pregnant belly lmao," someone else commented.

"Okay is Glorilla really pregnant at the height of her career or is she just trolling us for Halloween?! i have to know right now," another post reads.

