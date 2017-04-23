Giggs Performs His Verse From Drake’s “KMT” as Crowd Goes Wild

U.K. rapper Giggs' name has been getting bigger and bigger in the States thanks to his affiliation with Drake and his appearance on the More Life tracks, "KMT" and "No Long Talk." But back across The Pond, the grime rapper is already solidified. The nod from Drizzy only added to his already big buzz.

The South London rapper had a show in his hometown over the weekend, and the packed-out crowd absolutely lost their minds when he performed his verse from "KMT." In footage of the show that was uploaded to Instagram, the sea of humanity looks dangerously close to being in violation of the maximum occupancy rules. Giggs walks back and forth on stage spitting his verse while the myriad of folks turn up to every word. It's a sight to behold. "LON FUCKIN DON PT.2 @champagnepapi MUUUUUUUUUD," he captioned the second clip.

Drake definitely seems to have an affinity for the U.K. and its talented artists. Along with Giggs, Skepta has also had a close affiliation with the OVO head honcho and was also featured on More Life.

Last month, Drake brought Giggs out during a Boy Meets World Tour stop in Amsterdam to perform "KMT" live for the first time. Even that show didn't look as lit Giggs' recent performance.

Check out the super turnt crowd below.

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