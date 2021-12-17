Fetty Wap Arrested at Airport for Ankle Monitor Alert

Fetty Wap has found himself in a bit of legal trouble again, and this time he was arrested at his hometown airport.

A rep for the Port Authority Police Department for New York and New Jersey confirmed to XXL on Friday (Dec. 17) that Fetty, real name William Junior Maxwell II, was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal C at approximately 1:40 p.m. after his ankle monitor—which Fetty has been ordered to wear following his pending federal racketeering case—alerted authorities due an outstanding warrant.

"Officers were dispatched to an ankle monitor call for an active warrant out of North Bergen, N.J.," the PANYNJ rep said. "The suspect was run through CPD (Central Police Desk). An active warrant was identified and the suspect was transported to Port Authority Police Building 1 for arrest processing."

Fetty Wap's warrant, issued out of North Bergen, N.J., about an hour North of Newark airport, was a city ordinance for a public nuisance. Additional details regarding the warrant are uncertain at this time.

The rhymer posted bail and was released following the arrest processing today. The bail amount, however, is unclear.

The last few months haven't been the easiest for the "Trap Queen" rapper, who was arrested by the FBI back in October on drug charges for his role in a drug pipeline operated through Long Island, N.Y. and New Jersey. He also suffered the loss of his 4-year-old daughter months prior.

In October, the Paterson, N.J. rap-crooner was detained prior to his Rolling Loud set at New York City's Citi Field and indicted along with five others on charges of conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances.

For about a year, between June of 2019 and June of 2020, the six individuals "distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island [N.Y.]" and in New Jersey. It is also alleged that they acquired the drugs from the West Coast.

They additionally utilized the United States Postal Service and drivers with concealed compartments in their vehicles to transport more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine across the country to their storage location in Suffolk County.

All six defendants face a maximum of life in prison.

Fetty was released on $500,000 bond related to those charges last month.

A week before Fetty Wap's federal-level legal issues emerged, he released his 17-song album, The Butterfly Effect.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Fetty Wap and the North Bergen Police Department for comment.