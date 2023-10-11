Fat Joe Gets Roasted for Mistakenly Calling Sexyy Red’s Song ‘SkeeYou’ at 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Fat Joe mistakenly calling Sexyy Red's viral hit "SkeeYee" by the name "SkeeYou" at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards has the internet in stitches.

Fat Joe Calls "SkeeYee" "SkeeYou"

On Tuesday night (Oct. 10), Fat Joe hosted the BET Hip Hop Awards for the second year in a row. The Bronx, N.Y. rap veteran's hosting duties went off without a hitch, except for the moment when he was bigging up DaBaby and Sexyy Red's performance of "Shake Smn" where he mistakenly changed her song title of "SkeeYee" to "SkeeYou."

"Yes in deed. Shout out to DaBaby. Shout out to Sexyy Red. SkeeYou!" Joe yelled.

Fans React to Fat Joe Getting Song Title Wrong

Fat Joe's snafu did not go unnoticed. Fans on social media have been joking Joey Crack for his misquote.

"Did Fat Joe say 'SKEEYOU' sir it’s SKEEYEE," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted.

"Fat joe like, skeeyou….. baby she did not say that," another person tweeted.

"Fat joe wtf is skee-you," another X user wrote along with crying laughing emojis.

The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Sexyy Red was one of several performers at last night's 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, where she performed "Pound Town," "Shake Ya Dread" and "SkeeYee" during her solo set. Other performers included LL Cool J, DaBaby, GloRilla, So So Def artists and more. Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" won Song of the Year, while Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss won Album of the Year. Kendrick Lamar took home the Hip Hop Artist of the Year award for the second year in a row.

Peep Fat Joe's flub and reactions below.

