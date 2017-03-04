Fans Share the Hip-Hop Tours They’re Spending Money on in 2017

There's nothing like seeing your favorite artist perform live. And 2017 will provide plenty of opportunities for fans to see some big name acts on the road.

Last month, Future announced he would be hitting the road on his Nobody Safe Tour, which kicks off in May. The show will feature Migos, Kodak Black, Tory Lanez, Young Thug and A$AP Ferg.

The Weeknd will be embarking on his huge Starboy: Legends of the Fall Tour in April. He will be taking Belly, 6LACK and Rae Sremmurd along for the ride.

Gucci Mane will also be going on his first official tour in over three years when kicks off the Trap God Tour in April as well. No special guests have been announced, but there will surely be some surprises.

Big Sean will hit the road later this month on his I Decided Tour, in support of his latest album. The G.O.O.D. Music rapper will be going on a 21-city jaunt that will include Madeintyo as the opening act.

Basically, at any point in the next few months, there will be a hip-hop show strolling through a town near you.

XXL recently reached out to Twitter and asked fans what shows they were looking forward to spending their hard-earned cash on. Check out the responses below.

See What Hip-Hop Tours Fans Are Spending Money on in 2017