Video of Eminem Meeting Bobby Shmurda After Walking Offstage Goes Viral – Watch

A video of Eminem meeting Bobby Shmurda backstage at a concert has gone viral and has fans wishing something would come out of their brief interaction.

On Friday (June 24), a clip surfaced online of Eminem performing with Snoop Dogg at the 2022 Apefest event in New York City. The two rap icons performed their collaborative single, “From the D 2 the LBC.” After their performance, Em walked backstage and bumped into Cordae, who he instantly recognized and dapped up and hugged.

Laying in the cut with Cordae was Bobby Shmurda, and his interaction with Em was slightly different but comical.

Slim Shady curiously looked at Shmurda but isn't sure if it was him or not. Thankfully, the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper broke the ice and shouted, “Big homie!” Em then dapped him and hugged him as well.

The video has generated excitement among both Em and Bobby fans. Some people found their awkward meeting hilarious, while others hoped their interaction would spark a future Shady-Shmurda collaboration.

"Bobby Shmurda, said to eminem big hommie...u need to respect the goat," tweeted one fan on Twitter, along with a grinning face emoji and tears of joy emoji.

Another person wrote, "I actually want a Bobby shmurda and Eminem collab now."

And one fan was shocked by the two rappers’ chance meeting.

"Bobby Shmurda hugging Eminem is something I never thought we’d see," he tweeted along with a tears of joy emoji to represent laughter.

Watch Eminem meet Bobby Shmurda backstage at the 2022 Apefest event below.

Check out more reactions to Eminem meeting Bobby Shmurda below.