Bobby Shmurda Says People Compare Him to Jay-Z, Diddy and Others

Bobby Shmurda lost a lot of time from his rap career while sitting in prison for six years, but the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper says he is already being compared to hip-hop greats like Jay-Z, Diddy, 50 Cent and DMX.

Bobby recently sat down for a talk with Power 106's Bryhana, for an interview that aired on Tuesday (June 14). During the sit-down, the "Hot Nigga" rapper was asked who he is compared to in the rap game.

"I get a lot of DMX, P. Diddy, 50 [Cent] and Jay[-Z], sometimes," Bobby answered at the 13:07-minute mark of the interview. "I seen Jay. When I see Jay, what up to Jay. Jay wild calm. I'm, like, more 'urrr.' But I think when I'm on my business side, when I'm in those rooms and shit, it's a different person in me. You get what you give, I guess. I could be like...at any given time I can change. I can be business time. Alright, time for business. Time to fun, then it's time to ah ah. So, it's a time and place for everything, I know that."

Since Bobby Shmurda was released from prison last February, he has been trying to reclaim the buzz he had before he was jailed for one count of third-degree conspiracy and one count of weapons possession in 2014.

Bobby has put out several singles since his release, including "Shmoney" featuring Quavo and Rowdy Rebel and, most recently, "Getting Em Back" in May. He is still prepping his first full-length post-prison project. He plans to drop a seven-song EP, followed by his debut album Ready to Live.

See Bobby Shmurda's entire Power 106 interview below.