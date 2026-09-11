Teen Girl Accused of Killing Project Pat’s Son Indicted for Murder, Other Suspect Set for Trial This Month – Report

A second person has been indicted in the 2025 murder of Project Pat's son Patrick Houston Jr., who was shot and killed in Memphis at the age of 21.

According to a report from ABC 24 Memphis on Thursday (Sept. 10), 18-year-old Jermiesia Franklin has been hit with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and tampering with or fabricating evidence in Houston Jr.'s death. The latter charge comes from allegedly taking his cell phone after the murder.

Franklin, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, is being held on a $5 million bond in the Shelby County Jail in Memphis. She also faces separate charges of attempted second-degree murder and the use of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony from an unrelated September 2024 incident.

Franklin is the second person arrested in the matter, as 19-year-old Talia Jones was captured in Minnesota in July of 2025 for her alleged role in Houston Jr.'s death. Jones is facing charges of aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence or fabricating evidence. Police say Franklin was the actual shooter, while Jones assisted in the murder.

Both teens are due in court for a report date on Sept. 16, with a joint trial set to begin on September 21.

Project Pat's son was found dead by police officers responding to a shooting on Jan. 10, 2025. Pat has not publicly commented on the case developments or his son's death, but has remained active in his faith-based outreach, regularly visiting prisons and speaking at churches through his non-profit organization, Go Foundation.

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