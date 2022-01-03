Eminem Spends Over $400,000 on Bored Ape NFT That Is Supposed to Look Like Him – Report

NFTs, aka non-fungible tokens, are the latest rage in the digital space and are changing how art is bought, sold and valued on the internet. And it looks like Eminem is really into it.

According to a Hypebeast report, published on Sunday (Jan. 2), Em purchased a Bored Ape NFT, dubbed the "EminApe," for an eye-popping $425,000. The NFT, which supposedly looks like the Detroit rhymer with its olive-colored Army hat and gold Cuban-like chain, was sold by BAYC member GeeGazza for 123.45 ETh ($425,000) last Thursday night (Dec. 30).

A rep for Eminem confirmed to XXL that Em bought and now owns the Bored Ape NFT. Slim Shady has since made the artwork his profile picture on his Twitter account.

This was a dream come true for GeeGazza who manifested it on his Twitter account back in November that Eminem would buy his digital art. "I still think @Eminem is destined to buy my @BoredApeYC one day," he tweeted.

On Dec. 31, a day after Em purchased his NFT, GeeGazza jumped on Twitter to show his appreciation of having the rapper as a buyer. "I’m living in a simulation. Thank you @Eminem for buying my ape and joining the club! Madness. Let me write a lyric in your next single," he tweeted along with a cry-laughing emoji.

GeeGazza later tweeted his gratitude towards Eminem for buying his NFT and how it will benefit his dedicated fans.

"Sounds stupid. Sounds ridiculous. Sounds nerdy or lame or any multitude of words," he wrote. "But to sell the ape that gets @Eminem into the @BoredApeYC, the ape that he is using to millions of followers on his socials...man, fuck. Crazy. Been manifesting it for months. It’s surreal."

Digital agency Six helped with the sale of the Bored Ape NFT. The company which has previously worked with other clients in the NFT world including the Wu-Tang Clan and Tycho.

"Guess the cats out of the bag...@BoredApeYC, please welcome @Eminem to the metaverse! Me, @JesseGrushack, and the rest of the @sixweb3 team were honored to help him secure the EminApe," tweeted Georgio Constantinou, artist manager for Six agency.

This is not Eminem’s first foray into NFTs. The 48-year-old lyricist started offering exclusive collectibles to fans through the NFT marketplace Nifty Gateway. Last April, Em held an auction, nicknamed "Shady Con," where he sold a set of NFT action figures that chronicle significant moments in his career. Also, Eminem reportedly owns 15 NFTs on OpenSea under the name Shady Holdings.