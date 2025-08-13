Drake’s UMG Lawsuit Dives Into Kendrick Lamar’s Alleged Domestic Violence Accusations

Drake is looking to expose alleged acts of domestic violence committed by Kendrick Lamar in the defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group.

Drake Looks to Expose Kendrick Lamar Domestic Violence Allegations

On Tuesday (Aug. 12), Drake's legal team filed the latest motion in their federal lawsuit against the music giant over K-Dot's "Not Like Us." The request is to turn over of dozens of files pertaining to the case, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday (Aug. 13). Among the 75 document requests are demands to give up documents "relating to domestic violence, violence against women, and/or other forms of violence committed by Kendrick Lamar Duckworth."

In addition, the filing asks for "all documents and communications relating to [Dave Free] and his relationship to Kendrick Lamar and Kendrick Lamar's children."

Drake seems to want to confirm allegations he made on the 2024 Kendrick Lamar diss song "Family Matters," where he accused Kendrick Lamar of beating his wife, Whitney. Drake also insisted on the song that Kendrick's kids might actually be Dave Free's children.

Drake's Lawyers Want Kendrick Lamar's Contract

Drake's lawyers are also seeking Kendrick Lamar's full UMG contract. UMG turned over a copy of the agreement on June 24. However, the document was heavily redacted.

"The redactions are plainly improper, especially because the parties specifically agreed to treat these types of contracts as Attorneys' Eyes Only under terms of the protective order," Drake's lawyers' new filing reads.

Now, they are asking the judge to make UMG turn over the full thing.

Drake's Attorneys Go After UMG CEO Lucian Grainge

The Canadian rapper's legal team argues that UMG is improperly shielding its CEO, Lucian Grainge, from scrutiny by reversing its own prior statements about his role and withholding evidence central to Drake’s claims. They want UMG to turn over all custodial files relating to Grainge's promotion and knowledge of false allegations levied by Kendrick Lamar on "Not Like Us."

Drake's team recently scored a win when they successfully served an elusive key witness in the case, Kojo Menne Asamoah, who is accused of working with Interscope to use bots to artificially inflate "Not Like Us."

XXL has reached out to Kendrick Lamar's team, Drake's attorneys and UMG for comment.