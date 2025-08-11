The Bot Scandal in Drake’s UMG Lawsuit Over Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Reaches Critical Turning Point

Drake's attorneys have finally served an elusive key witness who is accused of using botting tactics to fraudulently inflate numbers on Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."

Drake's Lawyers Serve Elusive Key Witness

After previously getting permission from a judge to serve Kojo Menne Asamoah by alternate means, Drizzy's legal team served Asamoah by certified mail at five addresses on Aug. 7, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Monday (Aug. 11). As part of the subpoena, Asamoah will be required to "produce documents, information, or objects or to permit inspection of premises" in connection with alleged botting tactics used to help push "Not Like Us," the track at the center of Drake's defamation lawsuit against UMG.

Why Does Drake Want to Serve Kojo Menne Asamoah?

Drake believes Asamoah was involved in "directing payments and/or financial incentives from UMG to third parties involved in online botting for the purpose of artificially inflating the streaming numbers of ['Not Like Us']," according to court documents. According to the X page ovodocket, Asamoah is or was the Senior Director of Digital Marketing for Interscope Records, but this has not been confirmed.

Drake's legal team has spent months trying to find Asamoah, even hiring private investigators, which the rapper claims cost him thousands of dollars. Asamoah is one of over 60 people whom Drake's lawyers want to testify in the case.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar Could Testify in Case

Last month, Drake lawyers and UMG offered up lists of people and entities whom they would like to be subpoenaed as potential witnesses to testify in the case. Drake's massive list of potential witnesses includes Drake himself, UMG CEO Lucian Grange, Interscope marketing president Steve Berman, Republic Records CEO Monte Lipman, pgLang, Roc Nation, Tidal, TikTok, YouTube and more.

UMG's list has nine names, including Drake and Kendrick Lamar.