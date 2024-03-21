Drake Shows Off the Insane Amount He Sweats After Each Show

Drake is showing just how hard he works to put on a good show, and he demonstrated to his fans that he sweats a lot at the end of each performance.

Drake Shows Fans How Much He Sweats

On Wednesday (March 20), Drake hopped on his Instagram Stories to give fans a deeper look into his post-show routine. In the clip below, the 6 God is seen breathing heavily as he removes a sagging white T-shirt off his body. Without saying a word, the Canadian rapper then wrings out the shirt for his supporters, as a disgusting amount of sweat can be heard dribbling onto the floor.

Drake Brings Out Man Dressed as a Dog During Show

Drizzy is currently in the back half of his It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What? Earlier in March, made headlines when he brought out a dog during a show while performing "Laugh Now Cry Later." However, it was later revealed the dog was merely a man dressed up as a dog. The man has apparently dressed up as Drizzy's canine companion multiple times throughout the tour. The strange dog act could potentially serve as a connection to Drake's 2023 project For All the Dogs, but it remains unclear.

Drake and J. Cole will next perform in Sunrise, Fla. on March 23. The tour will conclude on April 16 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colo.

Watch Drake show off the insane amount he sweats after each show below.

