Drake Stays Sliding Into Fans’ DMs

Drake has established himself as many things over the course of his career, including a connoisseur of the Instagram DM.

Who Has Drake Messaged?

Drizzy has relied on the IG chat to eviscerate his critics, call out his enemies and, most notably, chase girls—albeit with mixed results. Drake was most recently put on blast by a few fans for his slick behavior. On March 9, a fan who goes by @trillary_banks_ on X, formerly known as Twitter, screenshotted an alleged DM she received from The Boy.

"DRAAAAAAKE?" the fan captioned the screenshot, which read: "Was it you I recognized tonight?"

Fans then questioned why she would post a screenshot of the exchange and not just keep it to herself.

"For what who cares," the woman responded. "It’s funny and I’m not accepting the request ever."

A few days later, another fan who goes by @Jazzalinyyy on X noticed a similar behavior in her DM's. This time around Drake compared his supporter to tea.

"Your body is absolute tea," Drake appeared to write.

The same instance happened with this fan as well, in which people began trolling her for not accepting Drizzy's advance.

"All yall saying I fumbled need to stfu he would’ve flew me out f**ked me then Nvr talked to me again DO YALL NOT KNOW DRAKE ?!?" she responded.

Drake's History of Sliding Into DM's

These are merely the most recent examples of Drake's flattery. In 2015, Drake's DM game was put on full blast in what may have been the first time publicly after adult film star Mia Khalifa revealed the 6 God had been sending unsolicited messages to her IG.

"It was flattering, but his intentions were obviously clear," Khalifa told CBS Miami at the time. "It was so cringeworthy. The whole thing was cringeworthy."

When the interviewer joked that Drizzy would likely be the type to send a shirtless photo of himself, Khalifa confirmed the description was "halfway there."

It's unclear if Drake's DMing frequency has increased in recent years, but from 2022 on, it's felt like more and more women have exposed the 6 God's antics on social media. In 2022 Drake weaponized his direct message and took aim at a troll's wife after he randomly clowned Drizzy over ghostwriting allegations on Instagram.

"I'm here for u ma," Drake wrote in the woman's DM. He then replied to the troll directly, saying, "I just followed your girl cause she's prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life."



By 2023, it was back to business as usual. Drake messaged Switzerland soccer star Alisha Lehman asking for a jersey in October of that year, followed by reality TV star Chanel Everett in December. Drizzy's DM actually sparked a dispute between Everett and her ex-husband Pedro Jimeno in an episode of The Family Everett.

"I heard the rumor that Drake slipped into Chantel’s DM," Pedro taunted in the episode. "Go with Drake, the famous rapper, you know? Go with him."

Then in April of 2023, NCAA Women's Basketball star Angel Reese admitted to The Breakfast Club that both Drizzy and Future slid into her DMs after she led the LSU Tigers to their first national championship. However, Reese claimed it was "all congratulations."

Then in August of 2023, Drake slid into the DMs of Veronica Correia, the fan who went viral after throwing her 36G bra on stage during the rapper's show in Brooklyn and catching his attention last year.

"He slid up on a [Instagram] Story and laughed at one, simply sent a laughing face," Correia told the Club Ambition podcast after the viral moment. "And I took a day or two to respond because I just didn’t know what to say. So I just liked it, and then I left him for like a day. Then I wrote out this paragraph, basically thanking him for the experience, an awesome show, and then I told him I own the coffee shop in Cumberland and asked if he liked coffee and how he likes it."

She continued by saying he laughed at the idea of her making a coffee for him.

"So, I said, ‘Oh, do you think I’m funny?" Correia added. "And he said, ‘I think you’re really sought-after right now.'"

As shown by all of the above, it doesn't seem like Drake will be moving away from the DM slide anytime soon.