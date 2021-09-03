Drake, Soulja Boy, Big30 and More – New Projects This Week

The week music heads have been waiting for his finally arrived. Today, there's new music from Drake, Soulja Boy, Big30 and much more.

After months of teasing, Drake's Certified Lover Boy album has finally arrived. Drizzy first shared the final long-awaited release date this past Monday (Aug. 30), informing fans that new heat would be arriving at the end of the week. He captioned an Instagram post, which featured the album's artwork—12 pregnant women emojis of different nationalities—with: "CERTIFIED LOVER BOY SEPTEMBER 3." Back in July, the 6 God revealed that the album was completed and also mixed. However, no information on the project's release was offered at that point. Last October, he announced that CLB would be coming out in January of this year, but later delayed the release due to surgery and rehabilitation, presumably in connection to a knee injury he shared online months before the album was put on hold. But alas, CLB is here.

Soulja Boy drops his latest project, Swag 4. The 14-track collection marks the fourth project the Atlanta rapper has released in 2021 so far. For the past week, Soulja has been dragging Kanye West on his Twitter account for taking his verse off the Donda album. Since then, the 31-year-old artist has called out the Chicago rapper for supporting former President Donald Trump and demanded that ’Ye apologize to Taylor Swift. Soulja also disrespected Kanye’s marriage with Kim Kardashian. Soulja even challenged Kanye to a celebrity boxing match. All of this has garnered attention for the ATL rapper's own rollout of this new LP. Before releasing Swag 4, Soulja delivered one final tweet to ’Ye. "Kanye west diss on the album tonight," he wrote.

Rising Tennessean rapper Big30 also delivered his debut project, King of Killbranch, this week. The offering arrived on Thursday (Sept. 2) and features appearances from his CMG boss Yo Gotti, Bread Gang leader Moneybagg Yo—Big30 is signed to his label—Future, Lil Durk, Pooh Shiesty and Offset. 30's release also contains a tribute to friend and frequent collaborator Pooh Shiesty called "Free Shiest Life," which features and also honors the rapper who is currently incarcerated in a federal prison in Florida. Big 30 may be new on the rap scene, but his bars and talent aren't to be ignored.

Aside from the aforementioned rappers, there's other new music arriving this week from Asher Roth, Little Simz, Duckwrth, Pell and more. Check out the additional releases below.