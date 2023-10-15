Drake’s Father Explains Why Rapper Is Silent on Israel-Hamas Conflict

Drake's father recently explained why the rapper is silent on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Drake's Dad Explains Why His Son Is Quiet on Israel-Hamas Conflict

On Sunday (Oct. 15), TMZ posted a video interview with Dennis Graham, Drake's father, explained why his son has not spoken out on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East. A cameraman caught up with Dennis at LAX and asked if Drake, who is Jewish, has been affected by the conflict.

"Well, I mean I'm sure it affects everybody, you know what I'm saying? It's just totally ridiculous," he said in the video, which you can view below.

Dennis theorized that his son probably hasn't been vocal about the conflict because he feels the rapper may get more backlash for publicly addressing such a controversial issue.

"If you say something about this one you're going to get criticized, right, and if you say something about someone else you're going to get [criticized]," he explained. "So stay out of it, you know, like especially if you're somebody that's well known."

"Being a celebrity and [saying] something favoring one against the other and it's going to come back on you," he added.

Drake and DJ Khaled Has Been Called Out for Not Speaking Out on the Israel-Hamas Conflict

Drake's silence on the crisis in the Middle East has been a hot topic on social media, especially after YouTube personality DJ Vlad called out Drizzy and DJ Khaled, who is Palestinian, for not using their large platforms to speak out.

"Has anyone noticed that the most famous Jewish person on Earth, Drake, and the most famous Palestinian person on Earth, DJ Khaled, haven't said a single thing about the Gaza-Israel conflict?" Vlad tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "It's not like Drake is too busy. He's been writing paragraphs about Joe Budden hurting his feelings about his new album. DJ Khaled has been working overtime promoting his new Jordan sneakers."

"But both of them have been silent on this topic," he continued. Why is that?"

DJ Vlad surmised that Drake and Khaled are being silent because they want to stay relevant and not hurt themselves financially with speaking on social issues such as the war that happening in the Middle East.

"It's because both are so thirsty to maintain their relevance that they wouldn't dare risk insulting a segment of their fanbase," he wrote. "Heaven forbid that Drake might debut at #2 behind Taylor Swift because some of his Palestinian fans chose to not stream his album. And it would be the end of the world if Khaled sold a few less sneakers because some Jewish people decided not to buy his Jordans."

"That's the difference between artists of today and timeless legends like 2Pac. You know damn well 'Pac would be the first one to speak out about something so close to home," he added.

